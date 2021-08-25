Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, August 28
Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0