Weather Forecast For Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, August 28 Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



