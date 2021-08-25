Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, MT

Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Alert
Fairfield News Alert
 4 days ago

FAIRFIELD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0bcLGcal00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Slight chance of light rain then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield News Alert

Fairfield, MT
14
Followers
192
Post
875
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy