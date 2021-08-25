Arkdale Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0