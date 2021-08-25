Cancel
Randle, WA

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Randle News Beat
Randle News Beat
 4 days ago

(RANDLE, WA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Randle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bcLGFUA00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Randle News Beat

Randle News Beat

Randle, WA
