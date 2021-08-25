Parsonsfield Daily Weather Forecast
PARSONSFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
