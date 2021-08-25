Another cloudy day in Ellendale — make the most of it with these activities

(ELLENDALE, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ellendale Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellendale:

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 76 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.