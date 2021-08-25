Cancel
Ellendale, ND

Another cloudy day in Ellendale — make the most of it with these activities

Ellendale Today
Ellendale Today
 4 days ago

(ELLENDALE, ND.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ellendale Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ellendale:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkNxp_0bcLG9H300

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ellendale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

