Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities
(CLARK, SD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clark:
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
