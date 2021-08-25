Daily Weather Forecast For Saratoga

SARATOGA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 52 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.