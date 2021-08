If tight end Kyle Rudolph misses the first game — or the first six games — of the season, the Giants could be holding the bill for another team’s injury mistake. Rudolph wasn’t even dressed in practice gear Tuesday as he stood on the sideline. That he is not yet ready to join the group of injured players working on a side field is an indication of just how far away he remains after offseason foot surgery landed him on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. Rehabbing players could spend a week or more building up speed and strength once they progress to joining the trainers.