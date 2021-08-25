Damariscotta Weather Forecast

DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.