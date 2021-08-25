Damariscotta Weather Forecast
DAMARISCOTTA, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
