Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seadrift, TX

A rainy Wednesday in Seadrift — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 4 days ago

(SEADRIFT, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seadrift Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seadrift:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0bcLFwxq00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 80 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Seadrift Today

Seadrift Today

Seadrift, TX
12
Followers
206
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seadrift, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy