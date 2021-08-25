Lone Pine Weather Forecast
LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
