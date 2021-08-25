Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit Tigers MiLB player Danny Woodrow makes a fan’s day

By Jacob Boes
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Danny Woodrow made a famous Tik Tok creator’s day after giving him some gear. I am relatively new to the world of Tik Tok. For those who are unaware, the social media platform is dedicated to short videos no longer than 60 seconds with content ranging from financial advice to ASMR to sports highlights to dance routines–all of which are automatically organized by an artificial intelligence software geared toward your interests. Put Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Danny Woodrow’s gesture in the ‘feel good’ category.

motorcitybengals.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

134K+
Followers
325K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milb#Minor League Baseball#Detroit Tigers Milb#Asmr#The San Francisco Giants#Creighton#Tik Tok Tacobellqween
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Sports
Creighton University
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
TikTok
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Has Brutally Honest Comment On A-Rod

A former Major League Baseball pitcher had some blunt comments on the state of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. Brandon McCarthy, who pitched in the majors from 2005-18, weighed in on ESPN’s broadcast, which features Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB pitcher is very much not a fan...
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Shohei Ohtani offers classy response to Jack Morris

Shohei Ohtani offered an incredibly classy response to the Jack Morris situation. Ohtani’s Los Angeles Angels began a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. During Tuesday’s game, Ohtani was coming to the plate with a runner on second and two outs. Morris, who is an analyst on TV for Tigers games, was asked how he would approach Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...
NFLAOL Corp

Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

Idiots on the field are a rare breed, but there is still some diversity among them. Some have a destination in mind. Some just want a hug. Some have a plan for a gambling windfall they immediately self-sabotaged. One thing many of them have in common, though, is a rough end at the hands of security guards. Or, in this case, a ball girl.
MLBYardbarker

What happens to Trevor Bauer's MLB career from here?

Trevor Bauer received a legal victory on Thursday, and that has some wondering when the pitcher will make a return to MLB. Bauer is being investigated by both the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department and MLB for an alleged assault of a woman with whom he had two sexual encounters earlier this year (in April and May). There is no update yet on the status of either investigation. However, there was an update Thursday on the restraining order portion of the matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy