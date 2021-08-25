Detroit Tigers MiLB player Danny Woodrow makes a fan’s day
Longtime Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Danny Woodrow made a famous Tik Tok creator’s day after giving him some gear. I am relatively new to the world of Tik Tok. For those who are unaware, the social media platform is dedicated to short videos no longer than 60 seconds with content ranging from financial advice to ASMR to sports highlights to dance routines–all of which are automatically organized by an artificial intelligence software geared toward your interests. Put Detroit Tigers minor leaguer Danny Woodrow’s gesture in the ‘feel good’ category.motorcitybengals.com
