AIMING FOR THE TOP: Loaded American Heritage has sights on a national championship

American Heritage’s 2020 season went about as well as anyone could ask. The Patriots went 11-2 (with both losses coming against eventual state champions), and they won the Class 5A state title.

Is it possible for things to get better?

On the school’s Plantation campus, they’re dreaming a little bigger.

“We’re going for a national championship this year,” junior wide receiver Brandon Inniss. “States is good and all that, but we’re going for a national championship.”

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic if you’re rooting for American Heritage. Their roster is stacked with players who will certainly be playing college football in the near future and who have as good of a chance as anyone at playing in the NFL on future Sundays.

Although last year’s Sun Sentinel Broward County defensive player of the year, five-star prospect and current Miami Hurricane James Williams, departed after graduating, the Patriots’ defense is still loaded. The secondary boasts talented players such as four-star senior cornerback Earl Little Jr., West Virginia commit and senior Jacolby Spells, four-star junior Daemon Fagan and three-star junior Damari Brown.

“We’ve got the best secondary in the nation,” Spells said. “That’s how I see it.”

The defensive front seven is just as packed. Four-star prospect and No. 1 senior in Broward County Marvin Jones Jr. highlights the group, and he is coming off a dominant junior year. He is joined by Indiana commit Richard Thomas and Syracuse commit Belizaire Bassette II. Linebacker Jaeden Kinlock, a Harvard commit, will also be an imposing force at linebacker.

Further, there is no apparent dropoff on the Patriots’ offense.

Junior quarterback Blake Murphy returns after missing five games last season due to a collarbone injury. He completed about 53 percent of his passes, threw for 675 yards and five touchdowns and threw five interceptions.

“I think the guy who has made the biggest leap is our quarterback, Blake Murphy,” coach Pat Surtain said. “He was a young kid last year. He’s matured a lot, and he has total command of the offense. We’re looking for special things out of him this year.”

This year, Murphy has something most high school quarterbacks can only dream of: Two of the nation’s top wide receivers.

Inniss and fellow junior wide receiver Santana Fleming transferred to American Heritage from TRU Prep Academy and Miami Carol City, respectively. Inniss is a five-star prospect and the No. 9 player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. Fleming is a four-star prospect and the No. 186 player in the class.

If the Patriots decide against airing it out on offense, they can always turn to Mark Fletcher. The junior running back was the Sun Sentinel Broward County small-schools offensive player of the year after rushing for 1,411 rushing yards and 11 scores last season. He is a four-star prospect and the No. 139 player in his class.

With so much ability on both sides of the ball, facing each other each day in practice has just made the Patriots’ talented players even better.

“It makes us way better,” Inniss said. “We play the best guys in practice every day. Once we go on the game fields, it’s going to be like nothing.”

Boasting Division I-caliber players at nearly every position, the Patriots take on a schedule that in some cases may have overmatched opponents. But there are several big games on the schedule. Highlights include a Sept. 3 game home game against Chaminade-Madonna, a rivalry road trip to reigning Class 4A state champion Cardinal Gibbons on Oct. 1 and a potential road revenge game against reigning Class 3A state champion Jacksonville Trinity Christian (which beat Heritage last year).

After that, the playoffs would start and a potential showdown with powerhouse Miami Central looms. If the Patriots get past the Rockets, there may be no stopping them.

“I feel like this year’s team can be better than last year’s team,” Spells said. “I feel like we’ve got a great schedule so coach has a lot of faith in us. We’re going to prove everybody wrong.”