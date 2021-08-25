Mill City Daily Weather Forecast

MILL CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.