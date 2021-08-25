Wednesday rain in Hana: Ideas to make the most of it
(HANA, HI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Hana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hana:
Wednesday, August 25
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, August 28
Rain Showers Likely
- High 80 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
