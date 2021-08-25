Cancel
Hana, HI

Wednesday rain in Hana: Ideas to make the most of it

Hana Digest
 4 days ago

(HANA, HI) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Hana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bcLFcYY00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

