4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Toxaway
LAKE TOXAWAY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
