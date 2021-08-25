Stanberry Weather Forecast
STANBERRY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
