Elkhart, KS

Wednesday sun alert in Elkhart — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Elkhart Bulletin
Elkhart Bulletin
 4 days ago

(ELKHART, KS) A sunny Wednesday is here for Elkhart, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elkhart:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bcLFURc00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 68 °F
    • 14 to 21 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Elkhart Bulletin

Elkhart Bulletin

Elkhart, KS
