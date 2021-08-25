4-Day Weather Forecast For Hancock
HANCOCK, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
