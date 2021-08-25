4-Day Weather Forecast For Duncan
DUNCAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
