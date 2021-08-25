Ennis Weather Forecast
ENNIS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0