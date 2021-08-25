Cancel
Ravenna, NE

Ravenna is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 4 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Ravenna, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ravenna:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bcLFKra00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ravenna Today

Ravenna Today

Ravenna, NE
