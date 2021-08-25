Britton Daily Weather Forecast

BRITTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 28 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.