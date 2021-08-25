Daily Weather Forecast For Preston

PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 18 mph



