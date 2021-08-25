Daily Weather Forecast For Preston
PRESTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
