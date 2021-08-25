Serena Williams won’t compete at US Open as she recovers from torn hamstring

Serena Williams will not compete at this year’s US Open as she continues to recover from a torn hamstring.

The tennis great said Wednesday that she followed “the advice of my doctors and medical team” in making her decision to withdraw from the tournament, which begins Monday in Queens.

“I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” Williams announced in an Instagram post.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.”

Williams, 39, suffered the hamstring injuring in late June during the first round of the Wimbledon tournament in London.

She was unable to complete her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich after sustaining the injury.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, including six at the US Open. She most recently won the annual tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in 2014.