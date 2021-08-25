Syracuse Daily Weather Forecast
SYRACUSE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 68 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- 9 to 22 mph wind
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
