Weather Forecast For Renovo
RENOVO, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, August 27
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
