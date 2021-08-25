Weather Forecast For Harlem

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



