Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harlem, MT

Weather Forecast For Harlem

Posted by 
Harlem Dispatch
Harlem Dispatch
 4 days ago

HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDnwT_0bcLFA2K00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Harlem Dispatch

Harlem Dispatch

Harlem, MT
6
Followers
125
Post
422
Views
ABOUT

With Harlem Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlem, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy