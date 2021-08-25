Weather Forecast For Harlem
HARLEM, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
