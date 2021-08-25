Cancel
Fountain City, WI

Fountain City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 4 days ago

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bcLF23l00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
