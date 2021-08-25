Fountain City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
