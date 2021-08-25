Fountain City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FOUNTAIN CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, August 27 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 9 mph



