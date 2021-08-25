Daily Weather Forecast For Laverne
LAVERNE, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
