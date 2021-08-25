Air Quality Alert issued for Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-25 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 26 The Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission has issued a code orange air quality alert Thursday for The Philadelphia Metro area. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles...visit http://www.phila.gov/health/units/ams/alerts.weather.gov
