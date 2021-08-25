Cancel
Ipswich, SD

Wednesday rain in Ipswich: Ideas to make the most of it

Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 4 days ago

(IPSWICH, SD) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ipswich Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ipswich:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bcLEtQI00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

