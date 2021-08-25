Cancel
Superior, NE

Daily Weather Forecast For Superior

Superior News Alert
 4 days ago

SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bcLEsXZ00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

