Daily Weather Forecast For Superior

SUPERIOR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 27 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



