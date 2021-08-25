Lehigh Valley high school football: Team-by-team look at EPC North. Will East Stroudsburg still be the team to beat?

The Northampton football team practices drills during a preseason practice. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

The pandemic hit the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference’s North Division hard in 2020.

In fact, COVID-19 affected the division so much that it didn’t even exist during last football season.

EPC officials decided to abandon the North-South divisional alignment for a year and put the schools in divisions, based on county.

So, Allen and Dieruff played against only the EPC’s Lehigh County members, Northampton went against Northampton County opponents and the other six played against Monroe County schools.

The coronavirus didn’t stop there, however.

East Stroudsburg South had a talented, senior-oriented squad that may have ranked as the best in school history, but only got to play four games and was knocked out of the District 11 5A tournament before it began.

Stroudsburg also didn’t have a chance to compete in districts.

Northampton lost its traditional Thanksgiving morning game against Catasauqua and every team lost something.

A year later, COVID-19 isn’t totally gone, but the hope is that none of the interruptions that plagued last season will occur again.

“I really hope and pray that all of the teams in our league and in the Colonial League get in a full season and everybody can avoid Covid,” said Dieruff coach Dave Lutte. “We hope to give the kids what they deserve and the fans what they deserve. When I go to bed every night, that’s my biggest focus. We’ve got to get through this healthy.”

After losing their district hopes to the pandemic last year, South coach Matt Walters and Stroudsburg’s Jim Miller agree with Lutte.

Both teams lost a lot of talent, but return a lot of players who are looking forward to getting their chance.

Two new coaches are hoping for the same as they try to get their programs off to a positive and healthy start.

Mel Thomas, Jr., who had been an assistant coach at Allen, takes over the Canaries and John Toman, a longtime coach at Southern Lehigh, takes over at Northampton after Kyle Haas left the Konkrete Kids after three seasons to return to Bethlehem Catholic where he was interim head coach in 2016.

Toman, who went 108-54 in 14 seasons at Southern Lehigh and was 12-2 in his final season there in 2019, was an assistant coach at Northampton in 2004 and 2005.

“I know that this community is very supportive of its teams,” Toman said. “We’re hoping to create excitement here on a Friday night. When we get to Thanksgiving, the game with Catty, and all the events leading up to it, you have another great tradition are great traditions. I am really happy to be at Northampton and looking forward to getting started with this group of kids.”

Here’s a team-by-team look at all nine teams in the EPC North:

Allen

Coach: Mel Thomas, Jr. (first season).

Last year: 0-5 EPC Lehigh, 0-6 overall.

Impact players: Sr. RB Dwight Harriston; Sr. DE-LB Stephen Guy; So. LB Marcus Morales; Sr. WR-LB Dimitri Gonzalez; Jr. OT-DE Victor Mora; Sr. TE-LB Paul Quinn;, Jr. OL-DL Nasir Cuadrado.

Biggest question: Can the enthusiasm and passion that Thomas brings to the program translate into more success on the field?

Outlook: Thomas, who played Division I football at the University of Colorado and was a draft pick of the Eagles, succeeds George Clay, who went 11-76 in nine seasons. He is trying to change the culture with the Canaries. There’s plenty of enthusiasm among the players, but are there enough of them? Allen has one of the smallest rosters in the EPC. But getting away from an all-Lehigh County schedule as was the case in 2020 when the team was shut out in its first four games, will be beneficial.

Dieruff

Coach: Dave Lutte (third season, 3-12).

Last year: 1-4 EPC Lehigh.

Impact players: Sr. WR-LB Xavier Rodriguez; Sr. WR-DB Eric Escobales; Sr. RB-WR-DB Christian Sell; Sr. RB-LB Raphael Ruiz; Sr. OL-DL Brandon Rivera; Sr. QB Jovan Rodriguez; Sr. OT-DT Willie Middleton; Sr. OT-DT Greg Soto; Sr. MLB Jose Ramos; Sr. HB-DT Jakai Jones.

Biggest question: The Huskies have plenty of experience and playmakers, but can they avoid turnovers and making critical mistakes in tight games, which they could plenty of this year?

Outlook: With the exception of the hassles created by a field issue that forces the team to get on a bus just to get to practice, Dieruff is feeling optimistic and looking forward to competing for a District 11 6A playoff spot. The Huskies are coming off their first full offseason under Lutte and they’re stronger than they’ve been. It’s just a matter of going out and competing for 48 minutes and not allowing one bad play to turn into several.

East Stroudsburg North

Coach: Ricardo Altreche (second season).

Last year: 0-5 EPC Monroe, overall.

Impact players: Sr. RB-WR-TE-LB Andre Weeks; Sr. OL Michael Wright; So. QB Robbie Bibeau; So. WR-DB Romeo Carmen-King.

Biggest question: Can the Timberwolves keep enough players to last the entire season with the smallest roster in the league and perhaps in area football? North reportedly had less than 10 players involved with the program through most of the summer until recruiting efforts brought more out.

Outlook: It is a tough situation for the Timberwolves who have gone through a lot of change since athletic director Chuck Dailey stepped down as coach in 2016 after 17 seasons. There are several quality athletes on the roster, but not enough of them to compete successfully through a grueling EPC schedule.

East Stroudsburg South

Coach: Matt Walters (third season, 13-3).

Impact players: Sr. RB-DE Ron Blake; Sr. QB-S Bobby McClosky; Sr. OL-DL Luke Fulmer; Sr. OT Donovan Jones; Sr. TE-LB Dylan Osorio; Sr. DE Sam Opong-Duah; Sr. RB-LB Gary Welge Sr. WR-DB Nic Perez; Jr. WR-DB Jakob Patrick; Sr. C Garret Owens; Jr. OT-DT Jamal Watts; Sr. WR Collin Burdian; Sr. WR Jose Amonte.

Biggest question: How quickly can the Cavs first-year starters adapt to the varsity level and also put the 2020 disappointment in the rearview mirror?

Outlook: The 2020 East Stroudsburg South may have been the best teams in school history, but never got to show how good it was. After losing 25 seniors, including eight starters on offense and seven on defense, the Cavs might be considered to be rebuilding. However, Walters had many juniors on the 2020 squad that got valuable playing time, much of it coming in blowout wins. Blake is a four-year starter at defensive end and the Cavs have strength up front with three returning offensive linemen who will protect and block for McClosky, a dual-threat quarterback.

Northampton

Coach: John Toman (first season).

Last year: 1-3 EPC Northampton, 1-4 overall.

Impact players: Sr. QB Cooper King; Austin Cavallo; Jr. OL-DL Luke Baker; Sr. OL-DL Ethan Schweitzer; Jr. OL-DL Christian Bundra; Sr. OL-DL David Weekes-Jones; Sr. TE-DE Caden Reph; Sr. TE-DE Andrew Sharga.

Biggest question: Can confidence be restored after a one-win season and how well will the players respond to the new coaching staff and system?

Outlook: Northampton won the division title in 2019 and then took a step back last year when it had to play a mostly Northampton County schedule due to the pandemic. A new-look coaching staff headed by Toman has created a sense of enthusiasm as change often does. The K-Kids are excited about facing their former coach, Kyle Haas, and Becahi in the opener, but whether they win or lose, they will need to move forward and settle into a division where there are several winnable games, but several tough challenges as well.

Pleasant Valley

Coach: Blaec Saeger (third season, 2-13).

Last year: 2-2 EPC Monroe; 2-3 overall.

Impact players: Sr. QB-DB Robert Papale; Sr. WR-DB Ryan Blass; Sr. FB-DE John Brennan; Sr. RB-DB Jake Gethen; Jr. FB-LB Fela Olaniyan; Jr. RB-DB Jarrod Moore; Sr. LB-WR James Syracuse; Sr. OL Kyle Danny; Jr. OL-LB Michael Barrett.

Biggest question: After getting two wins last season and doing some good things in a District 11 6A playoff loss to eventual champion Nazareth, can the Bears continue to make progress?

Outlook: Saeger said the Bears are still in a rebuilding process but adds the senior class has made great strides to accelerate the process. “This year we hope to raise the bar even higher,” he said. “The goals are the same every year; 1. win the North; 2. qualify for districts and 3. win the Old Oaken Bucket game against Pocono Mountain East.” He added the team needs to forge its identity as a program and stay together through the ups and downs of the season.

Pocono Mountain East

Coach: Dan Burns (second season).

Last year: 1-4 EPC Monroe; 1-5 overall.

Impact players: Sr. RB-LB Alex Hafler; Sr. QB-WR-DB Anthony Rodriguez; Sr. QB-WR-DB Anthony Rodriguez; Sr. QB-WR-DB Eithen McGuire; Sr. OL-DL Ty Martin; Sr. OL-DL Zach Gearhart; Jr. TE-DL DJ Kelley.

Biggest question: Can the Cardinals senior class become leaders for the program when the team is faced with adversity and can the underclassmen step into key roles?

Outlook: By default, the Cardinals got to play for the District 11 5A title last year and would like to earn their way into that game this season. Losses to Whitehall and Pleasant Valley by a combined 94-7 curtailed the momentum generated earlier in the season, but athletes are in place and McGuire and Hafler are capable of making plays. If the defense improves, the Cardinals could surprise some teams.

Pocono Mountain West

Coach: Jim McCarroll (20th season, 68-128).

Last year: 3-2 EPC Monroe, 3-3 overall.

Impact players: Sr. RB-DB Jaden Bowens; Sr. WR-DB Michael Lawrence; Jr. RB-WR-DB Matt Marinovich; Sr. ILB-FB Josh Martin; Sr. OLB-WR George Europe; Sr. DE-TE Isaiah Armand.

The biggest question: Can the Panthers develop more offensive weapons to help Bowens, starting with who will be the quarterback? Junior Ian McHugh or Armand are vying for the position.

Outlook: Under McCarroll, Pocono Mountain West has built a tradition of playing rugged, hard-nosed football. They have one of the biggest offensive lines they’ve ever had and good size on defense as well. The hope is to be physical and control the line of scrimmage. The program now has its own lighted field and figures to be a tough place for opponents to visit. The Panthers start out with Whitehall, Bethlehem Catholic, and Northampton. McCarroll likes the challenge and believes if his team comes out of that stretch healthy, and depth is a concern, they will be formidable.

Stroudsburg

Coach: Jim Miller (ninth season, 60-24).

Last year: 4-1 EPC Monroe, overall.

Impact players: Sr. QB Ethan Sodl; Jr. RB-LB Andre Reames; Sr. HB-TE-DE Nate Voorhis; Sr. OL-DL Anthony Liguori; So. WR-DB Kevin Polonia; Jr. WR Jaiden Brumedez; Sr. OL Xavier Dorst; JR. WR Josh Silver; Sr. DE Xavier Dorst; Jr. CB Josh Silver; Jr. FS Ben Jones; Sr. CB Alfred Kumi-Atiemo; Jr. LB Giovanni Silva.

Biggest question: There are plenty of playmakers on offense, but can a young offensive line learn the system and provide the protection needed for players like Sodl, Reams, Voorhis and Brumedez to take flight?

Outlook: This remains a quality program and one of the best in Monroe County. The Mounties have plenty of key players returning and the defensive line will be a strength. Dorst, Liguori, and Voorhis combined for seven sacks last year and combined for nearly 60 tackles in five games. Sodl threw for 507 yards and four touchdowns. Qualifying for the District 11 6A tournament is not a question. But winning a postseason game is another matter.

Keith Groller can be reached at 610-820-6740 or at kgroller@mcall.com

