Dolan Springs, AZ

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

Dolan Springs Today
Dolan Springs Today
 4 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dolan Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bcLEqm700

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Haze then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 74 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs, AZ
With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

