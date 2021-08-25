4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu
NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- 13 mph wind
