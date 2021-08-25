4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu

NAALEHU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 68 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, August 27 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, August 28 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F 13 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.