Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent County, DE

Air Quality Alert issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-25 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY AUGUST 25 The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has issued a code orange air quality alert Wednesday for Delaware. A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles...visit http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
County
New Castle County, DE
State
Delaware State
County
Kent County, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Air Quality Alert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy