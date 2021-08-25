4-Day Weather Forecast For Cook
COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 27
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
