Cook, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cook

Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 4 days ago

COOK, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bcLEP8c00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

