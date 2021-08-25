Langdon Daily Weather Forecast

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 59 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 61 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.