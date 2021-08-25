Cancel
Langdon Updates

Langdon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Langdon Updates
Langdon Updates
 4 days ago

LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bcLEEfr00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

ABOUT

With Langdon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

