Langdon Daily Weather Forecast
LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 59 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 61 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
