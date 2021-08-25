Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montague, MA

Montague is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 4 days ago

(MONTAGUE, MA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Montague. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Montague:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bcLECuP00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Montague Updates

Montague Updates

Montague, MA
19
Followers
240
Post
559
Views
ABOUT

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montague, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Ma#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy