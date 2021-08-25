Daily Weather Forecast For Buras

BURAS, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 25 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 88 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 81 °F 15 mph wind



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 81 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 28 Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 80 °F 15 mph wind



