Imperial Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
IMPERIAL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
