Wednesday rain in Bowman: Ideas to make the most of it

(BOWMAN, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bowman Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bowman:

Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 69 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, August 27 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, August 28 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 46 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.