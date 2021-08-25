Cancel
Bowman, ND

Wednesday rain in Bowman: Ideas to make the most of it

Bowman Voice
Bowman Voice
 4 days ago

(BOWMAN, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Bowman Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bowman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bcLE33700

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, August 27

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bowman Voice

Bowman Voice

Bowman, ND
With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

