4-Day Weather Forecast For Gordon
GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0