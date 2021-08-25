4-Day Weather Forecast For Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
