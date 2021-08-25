Daily Weather Forecast For Covelo
COVELO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, August 27
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
