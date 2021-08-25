Stamford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STAMFORD, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
