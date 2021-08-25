Harvey Daily Weather Forecast
HARVEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
