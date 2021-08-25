Cushing Daily Weather Forecast
CUSHING, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 27
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 28
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
