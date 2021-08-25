Cancel
Baudette, MN

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Baudette

Baudette Daily
 4 days ago

(BAUDETTE, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Baudette:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bcLDeOQ00

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, August 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Baudette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

